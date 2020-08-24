Piscotty went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a stolen base and a run in an extra-inning win over the Angels on Sunday.

The veteran outfielder's sixth-inning single plated Robbie Grossman and brought the Athletics within a run at the time. Piscotty's modest .253/.305/.448 line is one that's on the rise, as he's hit safely in five of his last six games while hitting .304 (7-for-23) with a double and four RBI during that span.