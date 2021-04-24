Piscotty went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Orioles on Friday.

The veteran outfielder recorded one of two multi-hit efforts on the night for the Athletics while operating out of the No. 8 hole in the order. Piscotty has just a .250 average through his first 45 plate appearances, but his slugging percentage sits at a rock-solid .475 thanks in large part to half of his 10 hits thus far going for extra bases in the form of three doubles and two home runs.