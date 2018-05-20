Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Multi-hit outing Saturday
Piscotty went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.
He got the Athletics' rally from a 4-0 deficit started in the top half of the eighth with a single to shallow right that plated Matt Chapman with Oakland's first run. Piscotty would ultimately cross the plate on Chad Pinder's grand slam later in the frame, capping the comeback. Piscotty had has a difficult month from both a personal and professional standpoint, as he's still hitting just .171 in May despite generating his first multi-hit effort since April 22.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Slugs third homer in return•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Back from bereavement•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Set to return Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Slated to rejoin team Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Singles in return•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...