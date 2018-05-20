Piscotty went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

He got the Athletics' rally from a 4-0 deficit started in the top half of the eighth with a single to shallow right that plated Matt Chapman with Oakland's first run. Piscotty would ultimately cross the plate on Chad Pinder's grand slam later in the frame, capping the comeback. Piscotty had has a difficult month from both a personal and professional standpoint, as he's still hitting just .171 in May despite generating his first multi-hit effort since April 22.