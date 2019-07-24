Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Nearing rehab assignment
Piscotty (knee) has run the bases several times this week and is nearing a rehab assignment, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty has been on the injured list since the end of June with a sprained knee. He stated eight days ago that he was about a week away from a rehab assignment, and while he appears to be a few days behind that estimate, he's making progress in the right direction.
