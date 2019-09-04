PIscotty (ankle) hasn't resumed baseball activities since landing on the 10-day injured list Aug. 25, the Associated Press reports.

Piscotty's lack of meaningful progress in his recovery from the right ankle sprain means that he probably won't be ready to rejoin the Athletics until late September, if he returns at all this season. Robbie Grossman and Chad Pinder have mostly worked in a platoon tandem in right field while Piscotty has been sidelined, but Mark Canha should take over full-time duties at that position when center fielder Ramon Laureano (lower leg) is likely activated from the injured list this weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories