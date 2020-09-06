Piscotty, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI infield single, a walk and two runs in a win over the Padres on Saturday, is now hitting .306 (15-for-49) with two doubles, one home run, 10 RBI, one walk, two steals and six runs over his last 13 games.

The veteran outfielder is in the midst of forging a rebound campaign at the plate after slumping to a .249 average across 93 games in an injury-riddled 2019 campaign. Piscotty is offering a bit of everything, as 11 of his 30 hits have gone for extra bases and he's slashed an outstanding .406/.412/.813 over 34 plate appearances with runners in scoring position. The one area of Piscotty's offensive profile that could particularly use improvement is his strikeout rate, as he's whiffing at a career-high 27.6 percent clip.