Piscotty isn't starting Friday against the Guardians, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Piscotty started in the last four games and went 3-for-14 with a homer, a double, two RBI, two walks and three strikeouts. Billy McKinney will take his place in right field and bat seventh.
