Piscotty is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the ALDS against the Astros on Thursday.
Piscotty has had a part-time role thus far in the playoffs, appearing in just three games and going 1-for-7 at the plate. Mark Canha starts in right field Thursday, with Khris Davis serving as the designated hitter.
