Piscotty will sit Thursday against Tampa Bay, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty finds himself on the bench for the second time in the season's first seven games. He's gone 4-for-14 at the plate with a .698 OPS. Billy McKinney will take over in right field in his absence.
