Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Not in lineup Monday
Piscotty is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Piscotty's mother passed away late Sunday night, so he'll get Monday -- and any additional time -- off as he deals with his loss. The A's haven't announced if Piscotty intends to step away from the team for a little while, but he can miss anywhere from three to seven games while on the bereavement list. In the meantime, Chad Pinder will start in right field and hit second in his stead.
