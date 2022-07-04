Piscotty is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.
Piscotty started five of Oakland's last six games after returning from the injured list, but he will get a breather after striking out six times in six at-bats over his last two games. Stephen Vogt will enter the lineup in Piscotty's place.
