Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Not on Wild Card roster
Piscotty is not on the roster for Wednesday's American League Wild Card Game against the Rays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
The 28-year-old only made one appearance in the starting nine since returning from a right ankle sprain sustained Aug. 25, and now finds himself excluded from the roster for the Wild Card Game. If the Athletics advance past Wednesday's sudden-death contest, it's possible Piscotty could be included in the team's plans for the American League Divisional Series.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Rejoins lineup in season finale•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: At-bats coming in last two games•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Not starting Friday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Back from IL•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: To run bases Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...