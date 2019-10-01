Piscotty is not on the roster for Wednesday's American League Wild Card Game against the Rays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The 28-year-old only made one appearance in the starting nine since returning from a right ankle sprain sustained Aug. 25, and now finds himself excluded from the roster for the Wild Card Game. If the Athletics advance past Wednesday's sudden-death contest, it's possible Piscotty could be included in the team's plans for the American League Divisional Series.