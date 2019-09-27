Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Not starting Friday
Piscotty isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Seattle.
Piscotty was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday, but he's yet to see an at-bat since being reinstated. Ramon Laureano gets the nod in right field and will hit second.
