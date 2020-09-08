Piscotty isn't in the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Astros.
Piscotty tallied two hits in Monday's win, and he'll get a breather for Tuesday's matinee. Mark Canha will start in right field with Khris Davis serving as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Stays hot in win•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: No signs of slowdown•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Multi-hit effort in win•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Plates three in blowout win•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Stays hot in loss•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Multi-hit effort in win•