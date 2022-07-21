Piscotty is not in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Piscotty started the first game in right field and went 0-for-2 with a walk and an RBI. Tony Kemp will enter the lineup and take over in left field to replace Piscotty's spot in the order.
