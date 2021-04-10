Piscotty isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.
Piscotty will sit for the second time in the last three games with right-hander Jose Urquidy starting for Houston. Ka'ai Tom will start in right field for the Athletics, batting ninth.
