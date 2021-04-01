Piscotty isn't starting Thursday's game against the Astros.
Piscotty is expected to serve as the primary right fielder for Oakland this year, but he'll take a seat for Thursday's Opening Day matchup. Chad Pinder will take his place in right field, batting eighth.
