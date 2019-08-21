Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Notches RBI in return to action
Piscotty (ankle) went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in a win over the Yankees on Tuesday.
Piscotty was returning to action following a three-game absence due to an ankle issue. The veteran outfielder is enjoying a solid month in terms of timely hitting, as he's now compiled eight RBI over 13 games in August.
