Piscotty is starting in right field and hitting eighth Thursday against the Angels.
With right hander Shohei Ohtani set to take the mound, Seth Brown was originally in the lineup. However, southpaw Patrick Sandoval will draw the start for the Angels instead, shifting Brown to the bench.
