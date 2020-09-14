Piscotty is dealing with a right knee sprain, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty suffered the injury in the outfield on an attempt to catch a ball at the wall. He'll be considered day-to-day until more information on the injury is revealed and won't start Game 2 of Monday's twin bill against the Mariners.. Mark Canha could see time in right field if Piscotty is forced to miss time.
