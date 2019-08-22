Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Nursing sore ankle
Piscotty was removed from Wednesday's game against the Yankees during the seventh inning, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Manager Bob Melvin said prior to the contest that Piscotty was still managing his ankle injury he sustained last week, so his early exit may be precautionary. Melvin also indicated Piscotty would likely be withheld from Thursday's starting lineup, providing an additional day of rest ahead of Friday's scheduled off day.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Notches RBI in return to action•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Back in action•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Expected back Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Exits with ankle injury•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Leaves yard in return•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Back in action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...