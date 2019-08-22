Piscotty was removed from Wednesday's game against the Yankees during the seventh inning, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Manager Bob Melvin said prior to the contest that Piscotty was still managing his ankle injury he sustained last week, so his early exit may be precautionary. Melvin also indicated Piscotty would likely be withheld from Thursday's starting lineup, providing an additional day of rest ahead of Friday's scheduled off day.