Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Piscotty's on-base percentage now sits at .360 through 114 plate appearances after his third straight multi-hit effort. The 28-year-old outfielder has caught fire with the bat over the latter half of April, hitting safely in nine of his last 10 games overall. While the majority of his success over that stretch has come in the form of singles, Piscotty has also laced his first triple and slugged a pair of home runs during that span.