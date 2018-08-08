Piscotty went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks in a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Other than Khris Davis, Piscotty was the only other Athletic to get on the base more than once on a night when Oakland bats were mostly stymied. The slugging outfielder has followed up his July power surge (eight home runs) with a quiet start to August (3-for-20), but perhaps Tuesday's productive night will serve as a launching pad heading into the stretch run.