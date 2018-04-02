Piscotty went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Angels.

He finished the season-opening series with a flourish, hitting safely in the last three games after a hitless Opening Day. Piscotty knocked in three runs overall in the last two games, as well, giving him a much-needed jumpstart to his season after a lackluster 2017 in St. Louis.