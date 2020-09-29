Piscotty is Martin Gallegos of MLB.com of the WIld Card round against the White Sox on Tuesday.

Mark Canha starts in right field in Piscotty's absence, with Chad Pinder serving as the designated hitter. Piscotty started 44 times in right field during the regular season, but it wouldn't be a huge surprise if his role slips during the playoffs, as he hit just .226/.271/.358.