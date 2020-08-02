Piscotty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Piscotty will give way to Robbie Grossman in left field after starting each of the Athletics' previous three games. The 29-year-old is still waiting to heat up at the plate, as he's opened the campaign with a 4-for-21 showing at the dish.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sits again Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sitting Sunday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Stands out in exhibition loss•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Impressing early in camp•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Deemed fully healthy•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Back to taking swings•