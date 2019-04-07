Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Only bright spot in loss
Piscotty went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in a loss to the Astros on Saturday.
Piscotty was able to stay hot in the shutout loss, and he's now 6-for-10 in two of his last three games. His solid start to the season includes five extra-base hits (three doubles, two home runs), nine RBI and seven walks, leading to a .385 OBP through his first 52 plate appearances. While that figure is considerably above his career norms, it's partly the byproduct of a career-high 80.0 percent contact rate thus far.
