Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Opening Day at risk
Piscotty has been shut down with an intercostal strain and may not be ready for the start of the regular season, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty underwent an MRI which revealed that his strain had only gotten worse in recent days. Whether or not he'll have enough time to be ready for the start of the regular season will depend on how quickly he can get back to baseball activity. Some combination of Robbie Grossman, Chad Pinder and Tony Kemp would fill his spot in the lineup if he's forced to miss time.
