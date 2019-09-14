Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Optimism for return growing
Piscotty (ankle) has ramped up his physical activity in recent days and is increasingly hopeful of a return before the end of the regular season, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "It's feeling good, I'm moving around, the swelling has gone down," he told The Chronicle on Friday. "The running has gone really well, I have one more session and we'll assess from there."
Piscotty has been wearing an air cast for the last three days while also hitting, playing catch and running on an anti-gravity treadmill. The uptick in activity certainly implies he's on an upward swing in his recovery, although manager Bob Melvin remains firmly non-committal about whether Piscotty will have enough time to return to full health before the end of the season. If the veteran outfielder is realistically available in advance of a potential Athletics' postseason run, his activation would force Oakland to leave one of either Sean Murphy or Jesus Luzardo off the playoff roster. At this juncture, Luzardo would be most likely be the odd man out, as Murphy would represent the only backup to Josh Phegley in the postseason with Beau Taylor ineligible since he wasn't yet on the roster as of Aug. 31.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sheds walking boot•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Expected to soon shed walking boot•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: No baseball activities yet•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Could be facing lengthy absence•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Lands on IL•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Tending to ankle sprain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...