Piscotty (ankle) has ramped up his physical activity in recent days and is increasingly hopeful of a return before the end of the regular season, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "It's feeling good, I'm moving around, the swelling has gone down," he told The Chronicle on Friday. "The running has gone really well, I have one more session and we'll assess from there."

Piscotty has been wearing an air cast for the last three days while also hitting, playing catch and running on an anti-gravity treadmill. The uptick in activity certainly implies he's on an upward swing in his recovery, although manager Bob Melvin remains firmly non-committal about whether Piscotty will have enough time to return to full health before the end of the season. If the veteran outfielder is realistically available in advance of a potential Athletics' postseason run, his activation would force Oakland to leave one of either Sean Murphy or Jesus Luzardo off the playoff roster. At this juncture, Luzardo would be most likely be the odd man out, as Murphy would represent the only backup to Josh Phegley in the postseason with Beau Taylor ineligible since he wasn't yet on the roster as of Aug. 31.