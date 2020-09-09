Piscotty (wrist) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Astros.
The 29-year-old was held out of Tuesday's doubleheader due to the sore left wrist, and he won't be returning to the lineup a day later. Piscotty was reportedly available as a pinch hitter for Tuesday's nightcap, so that's likely to be the case again Wednesday.
