Piscotty (wrist) remains on the bench Saturday against Texas.
Previous reports indicated that Piscotty would return to the lineup Saturday, but those were evidently overly optimistic. He'll sit for the sixth straight game, with Mark Canha again serving as the right fielder. Whether or not Piscotty needs just one more day or several remains to be seen.
