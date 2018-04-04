Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Out of lineup Wednesday
Piscotty is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty will head to the bench for the first time all season after starting the team's first seven games. He's just 4-for-23 (.174) with his new team so far. Chad Pinder will start in right field and hit seventh in his place.
