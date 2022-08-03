Piscotty is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Angels, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty started eight of the last nine games and will step out of the starting nine after posting a .900 OPS with two doubles, three homers, six RBI and five runs during that stretch. Jed Lowrie will bat sixth as the designated hitter Wednesday.
