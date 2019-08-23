Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Pair of hits in return
Piscotty (ankle) went 2-for-3 with a run-scoring fielder's choice groundout in a win over the Yankees on Thursday.
Piscotty was removed early from Wednesday's game in an apparent attempt to manage his sore ankle, but he was right back in the lineup and playing right field Thursday. Although Chad Pinder eventually replaced him late in the contest, Piscotty appears to be relatively healthy and available for the time being.
