Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Pair of hits in Thursday's loss
Piscotty went 2-for-4 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.
The outfielder's second multi-hit game of the season erased an 0-for-8 mini-slump that had encompassed his last two games. Piscotty now has six hits over seven games, but they've all been singles. Given his lackluster 2017 in St. Louis (.235 average over 401 plate appearances), the proportionally underwhelming start is disappointing, but the Athletics appear committed to affording Piscotty sufficient at-bats to hopefully rediscover the stroke that he demonstrated during his first two big-league campaigns.
