Piscotty went 2-for-4 with an RBI double, another two-bagger and a run in a win over the Astros on Saturday.

The outfielder was part of an eight-double barrage by the Athletics, and his pair of two-baggers give him four over the last four games. It could be a sign the 27-year-old's bat is starting to heat up, following a 4-for-27 start to the month over his first seven contests. Piscotty has yet to leave the yard in August, but six of his 11 hits during that span have now gone for extra bases (all doubles).