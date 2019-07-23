Piscotty (knee), who is currently with the Athletics in Houston prior to departing on his rehab assignment, participated in multiple drills prior to Monday's game, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Piscotty took batting practice and ran the bases Monday, certainly encouraging steps ahead of his forthcoming rehab assignment. Manager Bob Melvin wouldn't yet provide a firm start date for Piscotty's minor-league sojourn, but the veteran outfielder should be down on the farm at some point this week.