Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Partakes in pregame activities
Piscotty (knee), who is currently with the Athletics in Houston prior to departing on his rehab assignment, participated in multiple drills prior to Monday's game, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.
Piscotty took batting practice and ran the bases Monday, certainly encouraging steps ahead of his forthcoming rehab assignment. Manager Bob Melvin wouldn't yet provide a firm start date for Piscotty's minor-league sojourn, but the veteran outfielder should be down on the farm at some point this week.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Week away from rehab•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Set to test knee further•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: May miss a month•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: MRI scheduled for Monday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Heads to IL•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Suffers knee sprain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...