Piscotty was placed on the COVID-19 injured list for an unspecified reason Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Athletics haven't indicated whether Piscotty has tested positive for COVID-19, but he'll need to spend time away from the team. The 32-year-old will be eligible to return as soon as he clears the league's health and safety protocols. Chad Pinder and Tony Kemp should see additional playing time in the outfield while Piscotty is unavailable.