Piscotty (side) said he's hopeful that he'll be cleared to take batting practice Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Piscotty took hacks in the cage for the second straight day Wednesday, so in the absence of any setbacks when he reports back to camp Thursday, he should be able to take the next step forward in his recovery from a strained left side. The 29-year-old should be on track for Opening Day if he gets the green light to play in Cactus League games next week.