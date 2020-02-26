Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Plans to take BP on Thursday
Piscotty (side) said he's hopeful that he'll be cleared to take batting practice Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Piscotty took hacks in the cage for the second straight day Wednesday, so in the absence of any setbacks when he reports back to camp Thursday, he should be able to take the next step forward in his recovery from a strained left side. The 29-year-old should be on track for Opening Day if he gets the green light to play in Cactus League games next week.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Takes swings in cage•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Dealing with side strain•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Not on wild-card roster•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Rejoins lineup in season finale•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: At-bats coming in last two games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Ranking bounce-back candidates
Looking deeper at track records can reveal big potential Fantasy value for players like these...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Who are the most underdrafted players in Fantasy Baseball, according to ADP? Scott White's...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...
-
Avoid Vlad Jr. at your own peril
Will Vladimir Guerrero better deliver on the wild hype that surrounded him in 2019? It might...