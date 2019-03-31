Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Plates a pair in win
Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in a win over the Angels on Saturday.
Piscotty's timely knock in the third inning brought home both Robbie Grossman and Josh Phegley. The veteran outfielder has hit safely in four of the first five games of the season, and some clutch hitting has led to four RBI over that span as well.
