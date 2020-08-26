Piscotty went 1-for-5 with a three-RBI double in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Rangers.
Piscotty cleared the bases with his lone hit of the game, a seventh-inning double. The outfielder has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, going 12-for-40 (.300) with two homers, 13 RBI, four runs scored and a steal in that span. Piscotty is slashing .260/.308/.479 with five homers, 25 RBI, 11 runs scored and two stolen bases in 26 contests in 2020.
