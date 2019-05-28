Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Angels.

Piscotty plated a pair of runs in the fifth inning on a single to center field, propelling the Athletics to a 6-3 lead. The 28-year-old had missed the last two contests due to illness, but he didn't miss a beat in his return to the starting nine. Piscotty has put together a .268/.339/.419 slash line through 51 games in 2019.