Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Plays full rehab game
Piscotty (knee) went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to New Orleans while playing all nine innings in right field.
Piscotty not only generated his second straight multi-hit game with the Aviators, he also progressed to playing a full game in the field for the first time in his rehab assignment. Manager Bob Melvin previously said the length of Piscotty's rehab stint would be flexible depending on how the veteran was feeling, so it remains to be seen how many more games he'll need with Las Vegas before activation.
