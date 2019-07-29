Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Plays seven innings in field
Piscotty (knee) went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over El Paso on Sunday while playing seven innings in right field.
Piscotty didn't quite put in a full game, but with five at-bats under his belt by the eighth inning of the high-scoring win, he was given the last pair of frames off. The veteran had a productive weekend with the Aviators, going 3-for-11 at the plate while putting in a combined 16 innings of playing time. Las Vegas isn't back in action until Tuesday against New Orleans, so Piscotty is likely to take the field again in that contest.
