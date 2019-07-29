Piscotty (knee) went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over El Paso on Sunday while playing seven innings in right field.

Piscotty didn't quite put in a full game, but with five at-bats under his belt by the eighth inning of the high-scoring win, he was given the last pair of frames off. The veteran had a productive weekend with the Aviators, going 3-for-11 at the plate while putting in a combined 16 innings of playing time. Las Vegas isn't back in action until Tuesday against New Orleans, so Piscotty is likely to take the field again in that contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories