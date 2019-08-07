Piscotty went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Cubs.

The outfielder went yard in the fourth inning off Jon Lester, his first homer since he came off the IL and 10th of the season. Piscotty has gone 5-for-15 in four games since rejoining the A's lineup, but his 0:5 BB:K suggests he's still a risky fantasy play in most formats.