Piscotty went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in a loss to the Rays on Tuesday.
The veteran outfielder contributed one of two multi-hit efforts on the night for the Athletics, and his second of the season through his first four games. Piscotty's stolen base was a nice bonus for fantasy managers and matched his 2021 tally in that category in the process.
