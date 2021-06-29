Piscotty (wrist) was cleared to take swings in the batting cage Tuesday and is scheduled to do field work Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 30-year-old received a cortisone injection last week, and his return to baseball activities is a big step in his recovery. Piscotty is already eligible to be activated from the injured list, but he'll need to continue ramping up his rehab work before a return timeline is established.
More News
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Feeling better since injection•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Receives cortisone injection•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Lands on 10-day injured list•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Sitting Sunday•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Back in lineup•
-
Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Managing ankle injury•