Piscotty went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 11-1 win over the Mariners.

Piscotty endured a tough start to the season as he went 1-for-13 in his first four games, but he is beginning to turn things around -- he has recorded hits in three straight games while posting back-to-back multi-hit performances. He has gone 5-for-13 during his three-game hitting streak.