Piscotty (shoulder) took live at-bats at the Athletics' minor-league complex Friday without setbacks and is expected to be in the starting lineup for Monday's Cactus League game against the Angels, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The veteran outfielder's left shoulder made significant strides after Piscotty received a cortisone shot early in the week last week. The timing of his spring debut still gives Piscotty over a week to get his timing at the plate down ahead of the start of the regular season.