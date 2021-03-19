Piscotty was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Cubs with wrist soreness and received a cortisone injection, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old has no official timeline for his return but will be sidelined for at least a few days. Piscotty's availability for Opening Day is now up in the air, as the matchup with the Astros is less than two weeks away. Oakland's outfield depth is currently being tested with Ramon Laureano (side) also sitting out spring games.